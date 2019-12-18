| By

Have you ever noticed how some sports seem to come and go in terms of popularity, whereas other constantly remain in favour? Sports such as football and boxing for example, are always popular and always see impressive viewing figures, whereas other sports such as darts, and snooker, can be hit and miss. Another sport that has withstood the test of time, however, is tennis, and if you’re looking to make some good money and enjoy yourself immensely in the process, betting on tennis is extremely beneficial and could be right up your street. Betting on tennis, though, is not as simple as you may have thought. That’s why today, we’re looking at the various ways to bet on Tennis for 2020.

What are tennis odds?

We’re going to begin by looking at what tennis odds actually are. As with any other sport, betting odds are put in place to determine the amount that an individual placing a bet can win from any particular bet that they have placed. This of course depends on their selections being successful and that they predicted the correct outcome in advance. In the world of tennis, odds come in three different forms:

Decimal – This is popular across the Southern Hemisphere and Europe

Fractional – Fractional odds are popular within Ireland and the UK

Moneyline – Moneyline odds are popular in North America

What do the odds mean?

Now we’re going to talk about what the odds mean. Now, say that a tennis player has odds listed at 1.60 to win a grand slam tournament, what does this number represent? Well, basically it represents what is known as an implied probability, or a likelihood of a certain outcome. In this instance, the implied probability is the player winning the tournament.

Working out your chances with a betting calculator

Okay, so we now know that a certain player has odds of 1.60 to win a Grand Slam tournament, but what is the chance that they will actually win? Well, this is where you may wish to use a betting calculator for tennis. As not everybody is a genius when it comes to mathematics, working out the equation in decimal odds would be tricky and time consuming. With a betting calculator, you just enter the odds and it does it for you. Betting calculators also hemp you to manage your bets, work out how much you stand to make, and how much a bet will cost. If you go with an accumulator and bet on multiple tennis matches for example, a betting calculator is very useful indeed.

Tournament betting

In 2020, there are a series of Grand Slam tournaments coming up. a Grand Slam is also known as a major. There are 4 Gram Slams a year, and these are considered the most prestigious. They are:

• https://ausopen.com/ – 20 Jan – 2 Feb, 2020

• The French Open – 18 May – 7 June, 2020

• Wimbledon – 29 June – 12 July, 2020

• The US Open – 31 August – 13 September, 2020

In terms of bets placed, you can go with:

• Outright winner of the tournament

• Matches (Who you predict will win or lose each match)

• Each way betting

• Set winners

• Set handicaps

• Games handicaps

• Over/unders for game totals and set totals

If you want to make some good money, it is best to combine different bets into one, in the form of multiple bets, also known as accumulators. Managing multiple bets at once is tricky, which is where betting calculators come into the mix.