What Are Some of the Most Common Tennis Injuries?

Tennis is a fast-paced sport with plenty of twists, turns, and changes in tempo. It is also a sport that involves the entire body making it possible to suffer injuries that sideline you for long periods. Injuries are a common part of tennis and something all players must deal with. Regardless of if you are a professional tennis player or an amateur, you will experience an injury at one time or another. Although tennis is not a high-impact sport, these injuries are common and can become serious issues.

Tennis Elbow

Tennis elbow is one of the most often seen injuries by sports doctors and trainers. It is so common that it has even been named after the sport. Tennis elbow occurs when the tendons running from the forearm to the outside of the elbow become inflamed due to overuse. Athletes who play racquet sports can often experience tennis elbow. The injury causes an uncomfortable burning sensation in the forearm and elbow.

Back Pain

As you progress as a player, you may experience far more running and body jostling during a tennis match. This can contribute to back pain but running is not the only reason tennis players suffer issues with their backs. The twisting, turning, and sudden movements related to tennis can cause players to suffer spasms and cramps. Back injuries can be quite serious with fractures and/or muscle tears occurring.

Ankle Strains, Twists, and Sprains

The elbow and back are not the only body parts that get strained during an intense tennis match. The ankles not only support you, but take plenty of punishment when you change directions. Tennis is a fast-paced game in which you change directions quickly. A wrong step or a slip on the court can cause you to roll an ankle. A sprained ankle can cause you to retire from a match and miss competitions.

Rotator Cuff

The rotator cuff can suffer tears from constant use of the arm and shoulder. A torn rotator cuff is painful and you may find the shoulder to be weak when moving it. Overuse can cause a tear in the rotator cuff but it can also occur from a sudden movement like a serve or backhand. Casual tennis players can also suffer tendinitis in the rotator cuff. This occurs due to uncontrolled overhead serves.

Wrist Strains and Sprains

Tennis players make a lot of wrist and hand movements when playing. The rotation of the hand and wrist during a game can cause repetitive strain to the joint. Inflammation can occur in the wrist and strain can be put on the forearm and elbow. Non-serious wrist injuries can typically be treated with rest and ice. This will take down the swelling and return strength to the wrist and hand. Having a good racquet technique can prevent wrist injuries from occurring. It is recommended to use the “handshake” grip when holding a racquet.

